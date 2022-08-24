Carlee Vaughn

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN and his family on the loss YESTERDAY (8/23) of his wife, CARLEE WILES VAUGHN, after a 15-year battle with cancer. She was 45, and leaves behind three children, in addition to her husband.

BEN shared on FACEBOOK, "CARLEE lived with the hand she was dealt with the most grace, faith, and complete love for others. She never complained. She was always grateful for what each day brought. And she LIVED. She lived her biggest calling - mom ... She lived and loved on me as the most caring wife. She lived and connected deeply with her friends and family. She said, 'You just do what you can do and you Love other people through all of it.'"

In lieu of flowers, the family has established the CARLEE VAUGHN BRAIN TUMOR FUND at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER. Friends can donate here, and earmark the donation "In memory of CARLEE VAUGHN."

« see more Net News