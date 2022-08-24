-
iHeartMedia/Kentucky-Indiana Region President Earl Jones Exits
by Jeff McKay
August 24, 2022 at 1:39 PM (PT)
ALL ACCESS has confirmed that EARL JONES is no longer the iHEARTMEDIA/KENTUCKY-INDIANA Region President.
JONES had spent the past 17 years with iHEARTMEDIA, and since OCTOBER 2015, was the KENTUCKY/INDIANA Region President. Prior to that, JONES was Pres./Market Mgr. for iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO, according to his LINKEDIN page.
No replacement has been named.