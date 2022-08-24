Jones (Photo: LinkedIn)

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that EARL JONES is no longer the iHEARTMEDIA/KENTUCKY-INDIANA Region President.

JONES had spent the past 17 years with iHEARTMEDIA, and since OCTOBER 2015, was the KENTUCKY/INDIANA Region President. Prior to that, JONES was Pres./Market Mgr. for iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO, according to his LINKEDIN page.

No replacement has been named.

