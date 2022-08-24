Tavis Smiley (Photo: Michael R. Moore/MRM Studiios)

SMILEY RADIO PROPERTIES News/Talk KBLA (TALK 1580)/LOS ANGELES is gearing up for its election coverage with a Public Safety Forum,featuring incumbent Sheriff ALEX VILLANUEVA facing off with challenger, former LONG BEACH Police Chief ROBERT LUNA on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th, from 7 to 9p (PT) in front of a live listening audience of 200 invited guests.

Moderater TAVIS SMILEY will be joined by radio hosts DOMINIQUE DiPRIMA, ANGELA REDDOCK-WRIGHT and NII-QUARTELAI QUARTEY, KBLA’s chief national political affairs analyst. The Public Safety Forum will be live streamed on KBLA1580.com as well as KBLA’s YOUTUBE channel and FACEBOOK page with an encore broadcast to air on KBLA .

A new poll by UC BERKELEY and the L.A. TIMES gives LUNA a slight edge over VILLANUEVA – 31 to 27% among L.A. COUNTY voters.

The Public Safety Forum is co-sponsored by the LA URBAN LEAGUE, the EMPOWERMENT CONGRESS and SOUTHERN CHRISTIAN LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE (SCLC/SC).

Noted SMILEY< “We intend for KBLA TALK 1580 to be the election information station for our audience. We will be covering all of the local, state and national elections that matter to our listeners. This particular sheriff’s race is perhaps the most hotly contested in some time, and we are appreciative that the candidates have agreed to speak to our audience directly.”

