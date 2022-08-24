Ticket Program Launched

Non-profit organization ACCESSIBLE FESTIVALS officially launched its DAN GROVER Memorial Ticket Grant Program, providing free access tickets to recreational experiences like concerts, festivals and conventions for disabled music fans and their loved ones.

The organizatioon is partnering with AUSTIN CITY LIMITS, BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY, ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL, LOLLAPALOOZA, ROLLING LOUD NY, STAGECOACH and others to provide complimentary admission. Find more information and apply for admission here. .

The idea for for the program came from organization founder AUSTIN WHITNEY's own personal experience. In 2007, when he was injured in a car accident that severed his spinal cord and paralyzed him from the waist down. He was consumed with depression and anxiety about his new life living with a disability. Eight months later, he attended COACHELLA, his first music festival. With the realization of the importance of festival accessibility, he decided to devote his life to ensuring people of all abilities can have an equal opportunity to experience live music and recreational activities to the fullest extent possible.

The program also aims to keep alive the legacy of DAN GROVER, who turned his passion of music into a profession by becoming one of the first accessibility consultants in the live music industry. He led ADA Compliance operations on many of the nation’s largest shows including ELECTRIC FOREST, LOCKIN', LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL, OUTSIDE LANDS and others.

So far this year, ACCESSIBLE FESTIVALS has distributed complimentary admission to some of the nation’s largest festivals, including BOTTLEROCK, ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL, LOLLAPALOOZA, ROLLING LOUD, STAGECOACH and TORTUGA MUSIC FESTIVAL.

All the festivals participating in the program have made a commitment to all their disabled fans and have well-established ADA Compliance programs. ACCESSIBLE FESTIVALS plans to add many more festivals and other recreational events to their list.

To donate, learn more about or apply for the program, visit here.

