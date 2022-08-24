Dr. Laura Brodian

MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Classical KMZT (KMOZART)/LOS ANGELES station manager SAUL LEVINE has brought in prominent classical host DR.LAURA BRODIAN to host concert programming weekdays between 12n and 5p (PT). She is a well-known local classical host, having previously been on air on KMOZART.

Veteran host NICK TYLER presents "Evening Concert” at 7P (ET), now in its nearly 100th year. KMOZART is co-owned with COBBLESTONE VINYARDS of NAPA VALLEY.

