KMZT (KMozart)/L.A. Brings In Classical Host Dr. Laura Brodian For Afternoons
by Roy Trakin
August 25, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Classical KMZT (KMOZART)/LOS ANGELES station manager SAUL LEVINE has brought in prominent classical host DR.LAURA BRODIAN to host concert programming weekdays between 12n and 5p (PT). She is a well-known local classical host, having previously been on air on KMOZART.
Veteran host NICK TYLER presents "Evening Concert” at 7P (ET), now in its nearly 100th year. KMOZART is co-owned with COBBLESTONE VINYARDS of NAPA VALLEY.