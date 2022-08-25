Introducing New Air Staff

JVC Top 40/Rhythmic WFYY (THE NEW FLY 103.1)/ORLANDO has set AUGUST 29 as the date they'll roll out their new airstaff. The station launched on AUGUST 1. (NET NEWS 8/1)

LIL' SHAWN and CARLA will make up THE FLY MORNING WAKEUP weekdays from 6-10a. CARLA sticks around from 10a-noon. Market vet MURPHDAWG does noon-4p. RICKY PADILLA and DJ NASTY team for 4-8p and NIGHTS WITH NAILZ goes from 8p-midnight.

LIL' SHAWN started at WPYO and worked his way to co-hosting mornings from 2006-2020. CARLA WILMARIS has hosted the podcasts, "SH*T I'M 30!" and "PIVOT WITH PURPOSE", which have grown to over 1 million downloads.

MURPHDAWG is a programming vet and most recently helped program WOTW for eight years. Prior to that, he hosted morning shows in ATLANTA and GREENVILLE, SC and MURPH has done all other dayparts where he got his start on LONG ISLAND, NY.

RICKY PADILLA worked at ORLANDO stations WJHM, WPYO and WCFB. DJ NASTY is a GRAMMY-winning producer and DJ who has mixed at WJHM and WPYO.

DJ NAILZ is a multi-media personality in ORLANDO, having been on the air at WPYO and WFTV-TV.

JVC/FLORIDA Dir./Programming STEVIE DEMANN commented, "We launched THE NEW FLY 103.1 after extensive research in Central FLORIDA. Our listeners told us they want a radio station that reflects our diverse market, and the response has been incredible. When choosing an airstaff, it was so important to us to find great talent that knew the market, had experience representing our citizens in the community, and knows how to produce A+ content and entertain!"

JVC Executive SHANE REEVE added, "I’m proud that in 2022, JVC continues to invest in exceptionally talented professionals that are primarily live and local, to lead THE NEW FLY 103.1. I can’t wait to see STEVIE and this star-studded team make ORLANDO radio history!"





MurphDawg, DJ Nasty, Ricky Padilla, Carla, DJ Nailz (crouching), Lil’ Shawn

