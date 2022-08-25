Nicole

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WRNB (100.3 R&B-HIP-HOP)/PHILADELPHIA PD/PM drive's PARIS NICOLE has parted ways with the company. She'd been with the URBAN ONE for 12 years.

NICOLE slid over to WRRB when URBAN ONE sold WPHI to AUDACY and moved the programming from that station to the frequency at 100.3 (NET NEWS 11/17/20). She's also credited for creating the event 2-1-5 Day that celebrates the music heritage of PHILADELHIA (NET NEWS (1 /31/20).

She was promoted within the company in 2017 from Urban WCDX (iPOWER 92.1-104.1)/RICHMOND, VA to the PHILADELPHIA cluster (NET NEWS 6/22/17).

