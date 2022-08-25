Halsey Live On SiriusXM

HALSEY is set to perform as part of SIRIUSXM's SMALL STAGE SERIES. The invitation-only concert takes place at UNION TRANSFER in PHILADELPHIA on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20.

The concert airs on SIRIUSXM HITS 1 on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 at 9p Eastern and on the SXM app. Listen for tracks from the show airing across multiple SIRIUSXM channels, like THE PULSE, PANDORA NOW and 10S SPOT.

« see more Net News