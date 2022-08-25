Shapiro

BEN SHAPIRO's surprise appearance at PODCAST MOVEMENT led to the convention's organizers issuing an apology for the conservative talker and podcaster's visit and the presence of a booth for THE DAILY WIRE, the content production company and podcast network he founded.

SHAPIRO showed up at the booth in the convention venue, the SHERATON DALLAS, on WEDNESDAY (8/25), generating a critical response from attendees who objected to SHAPIRO's views, including his opposition to abortion even in cases of rape or incest, opposition to same-sex marriage, characterization of homosexuality and transgenderism as mental illnesses, and anti-Muslim statements.

On THURSDAY morning, the conference organizers tweeted an apology, stating, "Hi folks, we owe you an apology before sessions kick off for the day. Yesterday afternoon, BEN SHAPIRO briefly visited the PM22 expo area near THE DAILY WIRE booth. Though he was not registered or expected, we take full responsibility for the harm done by his presence.

"There’s no way around it: We agreed to sell THE DAILY WIRE a first-time booth based on the company’s large presence in podcasting. The weight of that decision is now painfully clear. SHAPIRO is a co-founder. A drop-in, however unlikely, should have been considered a possibility.

"Many in our community are appalled not just by this incident, but by our choice to take money from TDW in the first place. As @amahnke ("LORE" creator AARON MAHNKE) said, 'this was signed off on by a human.' Yes. During event planning, the dangerous nature of the company’s messaging was overlooked.

"Those of you who called this 'unacceptable' are right. In 9 wonderful years growing and celebrating this medium, PM has made mistakes. The pain caused by this one will always stick with us. We promise that sponsors will be more carefully considered moving forward."

"Just to clarify, no TDW representatives were scheduled to appear on panels, and SHAPIRO remained in the common space and did not have a badge. If you have questions, we’re here to talk. Thank you for reading, and we hope you’ll continue to join us from here on out."

