New Agreement

SIRIUSXM and CIVIL AIR PATROL (CAP) are teaming to deliver SIRIUSXM's satellite-delivered Aviation Weather and information services to CAP's fleet of equipped aircraft.

CAP Chief Of Safety MICHAEL NUNEMAKER commented, "SIRIUSXM’s satellite-provided weather service is an ideal tool for CIVIL AIR PATROL missions."

SIRIUSXM/Aviation, Marine and Music for Business VP & GM DAVE WASBY added, "We are very proud to be supporting CIVIL AIR PATROL with our SIRIUSXM Aviation Weather services. SIRIUSXM is in full support of CAP’s mission, so we are delighted to provide our weather and information for their pilots’ decision-making from coast to coast and from taxi to touchdown."

« see more Net News