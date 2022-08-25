Offering 4 Labor Day Specials

ABC AUDIO is presenting four LABOR DAY weekend specials, including ABC NEWS RADIO specials examining climate issues and a preview of the upcoming midterm elections. ABC AUDIO also has a Classic Rock/Classic Hits special and a Country special hosted by artist JON PARDI.

ABC NEWS RADIO has the two-hour "IMPACT: CLIMATE & SUSTAINABILITY" hosted by correspondent AARON KATERSKY. They also have ABC NEWS White House correspondent KAREN TRAVERS and Political Director RICK KLEIN hosting a one-hour preview of the midterm elections, "YOUR VOICE, YOUR VOTE 2022."

ABC AUDIO celebrates live music with "LABOR DAY LIVE! RETURN OF THE ROCK" from SPEAKEASY!. ABC AUDIO senior producer MATT WOLFE spotlights some of the summer's biggest tours and looks at past live performances by THE WHO, THE POLICE, PAT BENATAR, THE EAGLES, FOO FIGHTERS and more. Plus, the special will showcase tracks from ZZ TOP’s new live album “RAW” with ZZ TOP’s BILLY F. GIBBONS.

CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist JON PARDI hosts ABC AUDIO's "FRONT AND CENTER'S LABOR DAY PARDI." PARDI showcases songs from his new album, "MR. SATURDAY NIGHT" and, in honor of the holiday weekend, artists like CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LUKE BRYAN, GARTH BROOKS, MIRANDA LAMBERT and more will share stories about the jobs they had before their music careers took off.

For more information on these ABC AUDIO specials, reach out to CHRISTOPHER VENICE at christopher.venice@abc.com or MARY MCCARTHY at Mary.E.Mccarthy@abc.com.

