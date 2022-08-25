Ready To Stream College Football

Streaming service TUNEIN is set for coverage of the 2022-2023 NCAA College Football season. TUNEIN has distribution deals with media and technology services company LEARFIELD; sports media and marketing agency PLAYFLY SPORTS; media rights and venue development company JMI SPORTS and rights holder CLEMSON ATHLETIC PROPERTIES. These agreements will get TUNEIN's premium subscribers streaming access to games.

TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN said, "At TUNEIN, we are committed to delivering the best audio content for college sports fanatics by giving them the best experience possible through live coverage of games from their alma mater wherever in the world they might be. TUNEIN PREMIUM is the best way for sports fans to engage with the content they love."

