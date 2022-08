New Classic Rocker

ALL ACCESS has learned that MAGNUM MEDIA Adult Hits WFAW-A/FORT ATKINSON, WI & 101.1 W266DX/JANESVILLE has flipped to Classic Rock as "ROCK 96.1/101.1 WFAW", and is also simulcast on translator W241BQ 96.1/WATERTOWN, WI.

The station will feature PREMIERE NETWORK's "THE WOODY SHOW" in mornings.

« see more Net News