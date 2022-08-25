Thursday Sessions

Last year, MARK CUBAN and FALON FATEMI keynoted PODCAST MOVEMENT 2021 with the rollout of their social audio app FIRESIDE, but in the intervening year, as social audio faded as the flavor of the moment, FIRESIDE was repositioned, and on THURSDAY (8/25), CUBAN and FATEMI returned for a keynote at PODCAST MOVEMENT 2022 in DALLAS, touting FIRESIDE as the "first participatory entertainment platform" and a Web3 entity. Demonstrations of the technology, with an interface reminiscent of CLUBHOUSE but with video and the ability to insert the sound effect of an applauding audience, indicated that the content is much like talk radio but with video, and CUBAN said, "last year, podcasts -- this year, vodcasts." CUBAN and FATEMI indicated that the Web3 element involves the ability of creators, who retain ownership of their content, to sell NFTs or subscriptions as they wish, but the presentation did not go into detail as to how such a capability is different from any other hosting platform that allows creators to retain IP rights. FATEMI noted that, unlike podcasting, FIRESIDE is a closed platform available only to creators invited to use it, and the site is currently home to shows hosted by celebrities like JAY LENO, KEVIN CONNOLLY, CRAIG KILBORN, and DAVID KOECHNER, although most are hosted by much less familiar names.

Among other sessions at PODCAST MOVEMENT, NUVOODOO's CAROLYN GILBERT, LEIGH JACOBS, and JERI FIELDS presented research titled "Seven Things People Love About Podcasts (And Three That Make Them Crazy)" but revised at the last minute to six things people love and four that make them crazy. The things respondents loved include that podcasts "make them feel smarter and better informed," allow them to engage in deeper topic areas, are easy to listen to in many places and circumstances, are a topic of conversation, represent lots of voices, and are mostly free; driving them crazy are too many podcasts, too many commercials, podcasts that are too long, and quality issues.

In a session on monetizing and building success in podcasting, industry veteran ALYSON MARINO offered specific insight on how much money a DIY independent podcast can make: assuming a once per week schedule with three host-read ads and two dynamically-inserted ads per episode, all sold out, with minimal expenses and the ad sales rep taking 30% of revenue, a show with 5,000 downloads per episode, she said, can make $143/month, while 10,000 downloads will earn $1,335 per month, 50,000 downloads will take in $6,794 per month, and 100,000 downloads will earn $13,588 per month. The session also offered insight on what networks are looking for in a podcast, including a clear audience value proposition, fan loyalty, growth consistency, proof of concept, and a long-term commitment.

Later sessions will include JACOBS MEDIA's SETH RESLER with the annual "Podcast Makeover" aircheck session, talks by industry veterans ROB WALCH and DAVE JACKSON, and more.

