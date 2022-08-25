Darnell (Photo: LinkedIn)

iHEARTMEDIA/PACIFIC Area Pres. STEVE DARNELL has added duties for the company's RIVERSIDE cluster effective immediately. DARNELL will continue to oversee FRESNO, MODESTO, STOCKTON, MONTEREY, BAKERSFIELD and SPOKANE and continue to report to iHEARTMEDIA Division Pres. DAN LANKFORD.

LANKFORD commented, "I’m excited to add RIVERSIDE to STEVE’s portfolio of markets. STEVE has done a great job of elevating the performance of this area, and I’m certain he will form a strong partnership with RYAN LIEBERMAN, Senior Vice President of Sales for iHEARTMEDIA/RIVERSIDE."

DARNELL added, "I’m thrilled to welcome the RIVERSIDE market into the PACIFIC Area. RIVERSIDE shares many market characteristics and cultural similarities with our other markets in the PACIFIC Area, including great audio brands and veteran sales leadership. I’m confident RIVERSIDE will be a great addition and I can’t wait to get to work with TEAM RIVERSIDE!"

iHEARTMEDIA/RIVERSIDE is Top 40/Rhythmic KGGI, Sports KPWK-A (FOX SPORTS AM 1350), News KFOO (BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK's BIN 1440) and Rock KTMQ (Q103.3).

