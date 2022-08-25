Fruge

One of the biggest challenges we face as an industry is the lack of interest in radio from younger demographics, particularly those of color. The population has changed considerably in the last few years, and we know that the largest available audience we need to capture to grow our brands are Black and Brown Millennials and Gen Zers. We’ve spent the last few years identifying the problems we have with the lack of diversity in radio and trying to get those in power positions to understand, but our pleas still fall upon deaf ears. This is what's wrong with our industry. MC MEDIA'S CHARESE FRUGE' dives deep into this issue in this week's "The Bigger Picture." Click here to read more.

