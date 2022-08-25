Hardee

AUDACY has promoted DAN HARDEE to Regional Brand Manager of Adult Hits WBZA (98.9 THE BUZZ)/ROCHESTER. He will continue as Brand Manager and on-air host at sister station Adult Hits KQMT (99.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/DENVER, and his on-air role at Classic Rock WCMF/ROCHESTER.

HARDEE is a COLORADO native who joined AUDACY's 99.5 THE MOUNTAIN in 2016 as an afternoon drive host. His role expanded to include ROCHESTER Classic Rock sister station WCMF in APRIL 2021, and was named Brand Manager of 99.5 THE MOUNTAIN in JANUARY 2022.

SVP & Market Mgr./ROCHESTER, SUE MUNN said, “We're thrilled to have DAN take over the reins on WBZA. He's a perfect fit for the brand and for our team.”

HARDEE added, “I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the excellent team in Rochester. I want to thank JEFF SOTTOLANO, DAVE RICHARDS, VINCE RICHARDS and SUE MUNN for their faith in me taking the helm of this fun and exciting radio station.”

« see more Net News