Gearing Up For Football

AUDACY's BETQL NETWORK is bolstering its content as the NFL and NCAA College Football season kicks off. The BETQL NETWORK continues to improve its content with WAGERTAINMENT and has partnered with BETMGM.

AUDACY SVP Sports MATTHEW VOLK commented, "In just our second fall season, we are thrilled to expand upon our industry-leading content in partnership with BETMGM to entertain and inform audiences on their way to victory. Our SATURDAY and SUNDAY lineups are packed with personality and insight, which is just one of the many hallmarks of BETQL NETWORK.”

Additionally, the BETQL mobile app is introducing a live chat feature with conversations happening before and during games.

See more on BETQL here.

« see more Net News