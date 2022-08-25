Shomby

As a Program Director, JOHN SHOMBY always treated the first day back after LABOR DAY as a new “season” at his radio station, something he likens to the new fall television cycle. For his clients, the consultant and talent coach recommends doing the same.

“This is a time that calls for a renewal and refreshing,” SHOMBY writes in his latest ALL ACCESS column. “You’re giving your radio station a proverbial fresh coat of paint.” He then lays out some specific guidance on just what needs an update this time of year, including imaging, promotion strategy and much more.

Learn more in SHOMBY’s article, “The Significance Of 9-6-22 For Your Radio Station,” in ALL ACCESS' CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

