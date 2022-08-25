4 New Pitch Projects

NPR and LAist STUDIOS announced at PODCAST MOVEMENT that four projects have been selected to participate in the first edition of OYE: THE LAB FOR LATINX CREATORS. The projects were selected from among over 100 applications and will virtually present their pilots to a small audience later in OCTOBER. Those selected were "Excessive: A Podcast About Being too Much, hosted by MONICA MORALES-GARCIA, "Afrodiastories," featuring LAMAR BAILEY KARAMANITES and DASH HARRIS MACHADO, "The Incredible Man," featuring BRIAN AGUILAR, and "El Closet," featuring JESS ALVARENGA.

OYE brings together two trusted organizations that are known for the discovery of emerging talent and providing platforms for new voices. NPR is one of the top podcast publishers per the PODTRAC ranking, with 5 shows in the top 20 PODTRAC list.

Over the course of this six-week virtual workshop, NPR and LAIST STUDIOS will work with the finalists from across the country to develop their projects, which center on the Latinx + Latino/a/e experience. OYE participants will receive training, coaching, and resources to develop their pitch and pilot, proof of concept, and a stipend to cover labor and time spent on the project.

