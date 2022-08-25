Madewell

Artist manager KAITLIN MADEWELL is partnering with RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT in NASHVILLE, and bringing Country artist KAMERON MARLOWE and Pop artist GREY ZEIGLER to the roster. In addition, MEAGAN BENNINGTON joins RED LIGHT as day-to-day manager for ZEIGLER, and will assist in daily operations.

MADWELL said, “The opportunities at RED LIGHT are endless. Building a successful artist takes an army, and I am extremely grateful they see the same thing I do for both KAMERON and GREY. There are no limitations, and I can’t be more thrilled to be joining such an incredible team.”

RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT's TOM BECCI added, “We are so excited that KAITLIN has joined the RED LIGHT family and has entrusted her roster of artists, KAMERON MARLOWE and GREY ZEIGLER. The sky is the limit for these two artists.”

