TREY WILSON is exiting VECTOR MANAGEMENT this week after a nine-year run, and launching his own company, THE GRAY SLATE. He will continue to manage BLACKBERRY SMOKE under his new brand.

WILSON said of his time with VECTOR, "I have learned so much from being a part of this company and the great people surrounding it. I appreciate the collaboration, kindness and the wealth of knowledge and mentorship this experience has provided me."

As for his new venture, WILSON said, "We will provide an advanced and unique model of management services, influencer brand integration, and new media technology."

WILSON can now be reached at: trey@thegrayslate.com, or by phone at (334) 333-1516.

