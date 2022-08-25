New In Indianapolis

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WOLT (ALT 93.3)/INDIANAPOLIS has rebranded to "INDY 103.3, ALTERNATIVE FROM THE 90S AND 2000s."

“We are excited to bring the city of INDIANAPOLIS the new INDY 103.3,” said BEN MARCOTTE, VP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA INDIANAPOLIS. "As we continue to evolve, and grow in the audio space, it’s important to continuously check in with our listeners, and look for opportunities to grow. With that we set out to craft something for the city of INDIANAPOLIS. Something that’s for everybody. Indy 103.3 is excited to bring you the best alternative from the 90s and 2000s."

The station will continue to be anchored by THE WOODY SHOW in mornings with THERESA in middays (10a-3p), BEN in afternoons (3-7p) and MIKE JONES in evenings (7p-mid).

ALT 103.3 debuted eight years ago when the station transitioned from WRZX (X103), which was previously a rock-leaning Alternative.

« see more Net News