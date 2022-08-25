Radio Workflow Contest

RADIO WORKFLOW’s Radio Best of the Best contest is in partnership with SCMS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS, with prizes of $13,000 in cash and merchandise awarded each year.

RADIO WORKFLOW will offer up to $1,000 in cash and merchandise for Best Audio Campaign, up to $1,000 in cash and merchandise for Best Digital Campaign, up to $1,000 in cash and merchandise for Best Video Campaign, and a grand prize of over $3,500 in cash and merchandise for Best Complete Package.

RADIO WORKFLOW CEO FLETCHER FORD said, “Unfortunately, many of us in the radio industry have little to no voice in promoting “Radio” as a whole outside our local marketplaces. This has us at a disadvantage in overall mind share. Despite being number one across the board in almost every metric, it rarely trickles down to actual consumers of radio. Organizations within our industry do a fantastic job of tracking and disseminating data-driven results but fall short of a simple cohesive message to consumers. What this will achieve will be a monumental step in our goal of a clear message to consumers.”

SCMS VP MATT CAUTHEN said, “We are proud to partner with FLETCHER and his team at RADIO WORKFLOW as we have a longstanding relationship. The idea to award team members of radio stations across the country is brilliant, and really showcases their dedication to the industry. This partnership excites us and we will do anything necessary to move our industry forward”

You can ask for submission details here.

