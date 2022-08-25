Early Bird Gets The Discount

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR opened up its early bird registration TODAY (8/25) for CRS '23, set for MARCH 13-15, 2023 in NASHVILLE. The early bird rate of $549 per person is available TODAY only. Effective TOMORROW (8/26), the full registration rate will increase to $649. Register here.

The event's "NEW FACES OF COUNTRY MUSIC" showcase tickets are being sold separately for the first time, at $100 per ticket and, as in past years, are limited in quantity. Eash fully registered attendee can purchase up to two tickets until they are sold out.

The CRS host hotel, OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL, is also now accepting reservations.

Preview the full CRS agenda here.

