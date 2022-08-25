Benefiting American Soldiers

POSITIVE ALTERNATIVE RADIO/Contemporary Christian/WRXT (SPIRIT FM)/ROANOKE, VA has partnered with a local veterans care center to send notes of appreciation and gratitude to soldiers in all branches of the U.S. military. Schools, churches, individuals, and other organizations are participating.



GM DOUG DAY said, “This is our opportunity to thank and show love to the brave men and women serving all of us by defending our nation around the world. To see the community rally around our military and their families is so special because it gives our troops a taste of home. Last year, more than 3,000 letters were sent to troops everywhere.”



The campaign runs through OCTOBER, and you can download a free digital “Letters From Home” here.







Morning hosts Seth and Jess showing some of the thousands of letters.





« see more Net News