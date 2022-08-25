'Landmarks' Season 2 Premieres Sept. 7th

CIRCLE NETWORK’s series LANDMARKS: THE STAGES OF COUNTRY MUSIC is back for a second season, and will premiere on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th at 10:30p (CT). The show takes viewers through some of the most iconic music venues, starting with DENVER's RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE and including trips to AUSTIN and NASHVILLE, with stops at AUSTIN CITY LIMITS, and NASHVILLE's 3RD AND LINDSLEY, WHISKEY JAM and more.

The new season will feature Country music stars, including BRANTLEY GILBERT, DARIUS RUCKER, LINDSAY ELL, JIMMIE ALLEN, MICHAEL RAY, CODY JOHNSON, CHARLIE WORSHAM, MITCHELL TENPENNY, JON PARDI and more, who will walk viewers through each venue, sharing their favorite memories including performing and watching other stars play on each stage.

The tenth episode will take viewers to CLARKSDALE, MS, where actor MORGAN FREEMAN will go behind the scenes of his very own Blues club, GROUND ZERO.

CIRCLE NETWORK SVP EVAN HAIMAN said, “We’re thrilled to bring LANDMARKS back for a second season on CIRCLE NETWORK. Bringing Country music content to the genre’s biggest fans is our mission here at CIRCLE, and this show does just that by telling the stories of Country music’s most iconic venues from the perspective of those who have worked at, performed on and built their stages.”

The season finale will air NOVEMBER 23rd. For information on how to watch, check local listings here.

