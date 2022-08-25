Lohman (Photo: LinkedIn)

iHEARTMEDIA/ALASKA Area Pres. ANDY LOHMAN has been elevated to Pres. of iHEARTMEDIA/ALASKA-HAWAII Area, adding HONOLULU to his management responsibilities. He maintains his duties overseeing ANCHORAGE and FAIRBANKS, AK for the company.

iHEARTMEDIA Division Pres. DAN LANKFORD commented, "ANDY has done a great job leading his Alaskan markets, and I’m excited to see how our ALASKA and HAWAII markets will work together because of their shared unique characteristics. I'm sure ANDY and HONOLULU Market Pres. SCOTT HOGLE will work closely together to elevate both areas."

LOHMAN added, "I’m looking forward to working with Market President SCOTT HOGLE and his fantastic iHEART/HAWAII team. HAWAII has its own unique culture, and iHEART/HAWAII is an integral part of the island lifestyle. The ALASKA/HAWAII Area comprises not only the two states separate from the lower 48, but also two of the most beautiful places to live in AMERICA. We will be strong partners."

The iHEARTMEDIA/HONOLULU cluster includes News-Talk KHVH-A, Hawaiian KDNN (ISLAND 98.5), Sports KIKI-A (FOX SPORTS 990), AC KSSK-A-F, Top 40/Rhythmic KUBT (93.9 THE BEAT), K-Pop/J-Pop KUCD-HD2-K256AS (PoP! 99.1) and Alternative KUCD (STAR 101.9).

