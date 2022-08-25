Gibson Publishing's Debut

GIBSON Brands has announced the launch of GIBSON PUBLISHING in partnership with SLASH. Their first release, "The Collection: SLASH", is a coffee-table book that explores in detail the instruments SLASH has used on his records and in performance. The book will be published in hardcover in two editions, with both Custom and Deluxe available for pre-order now at GIBSON.COM.

“It’s been a blast working with GIBSON to create a platform for me to talk about my favorite thing, guitars” says SLASH. "This book is a great exposé of all the great guitars I've collected over many years.”

Also launching is the SLASH episode of GIBSON TV’s interview series of the same name, "The Collection", which takes viewers on a deep dive into the personal guitar collections of music’s biggest artists.

Check out the GIBSON TV series “The Collection” featuring SLASH here.

