Coldplay Sells 1.4 Million Tickets In One Day

COLDPLAY sold nearly 1.4 million tickets for its newly announced 2023 European and UK Tour dates on THURSDAY (8/25), just one day after wrapping up their 2022 dates in GLASGOW, and the same day the new dates went on sale. The new dates will span across PORTUGAL, SPAIN, UK, ITALY, SWITZERLAND, DENMARK, SWEDEN and the NETHERLANDS, including a host of extra dates added due to interest.

Since the band’s record-breaking tour began in COSTA RICA in MARCH 2022, more than 5.4 million tickets have now been sold for the dates in LATIN AMERICA, NORTH AMERICA and EUROPE. The band has been praised for their initiatives, which include a show powered by 100% renewable energy in almost all locations; the world’s first tourable battery system (made from 40 BMW electric car batteries); power bikes and kinetic dancefloors allowing fans to help power the show; solar panels and wind turbines at every venue; a pledge to cut tour emissions by 50%; incentives to encourage fans to travel by green transport; and one tree planted for every ticket sold. Click here for more information.

