GRAMMY-winning artist DON OMAR will perform for the PANDORA LIVE EL PULSO event at the ICE PALACE FILM STUDIOS in MIAMI, SEPTEMBER 8th,

Commented OMAR, “Thanks to all of the team at PANDORA for the invitation to be part of this event. The greatest adrenaline that an artist can have is the affection of the public and feeling how they enjoy your songs. I assure you that we will spend an unforgettable night together.”

MARISOL from SIRIUSXM’s CALIENTE will host the show in front of a live audience. The performance can be heard on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1st at 1p (ET) via satellite and on the SXM App with multiple rebroadcasts.

Fans of Don Omar can also tune into live.pandora.com on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th at 9p (ET) to watch his performance and a never-before-seen interview.

