R. Kelly: Damning Testimony (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

LISA VAN ALLEN, a former girlfriend of R. KELLY, took the stand at this federal trial yesterday and testified she had sexual contact with the singer and his underage goddaughter, which he filmed and directed.

VAN ALLEN said she met “JANE" in 1998 when she was 14, but KELLY told her she was 16.

The three of them had three sexual encounters over the next three years, according to VAN ALLEN, all of which KELLY filmed and choreographed, showing with her hands how he directed the action.

During the second filmed threesome, in 1999, VAN ALLEN began crying because she did not want to participate.

Later in the proceedings, VAN ALLEN is expected to testify that KELLY offered her money to recover video footage of one of their encounters.

VAN ALLEN also testified for the prosecution at KELLY’s 2008 trial in COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS, at which he was ultimately acquitted of child pornography charges.

The now 42-year-old VAN ALLEN testified she first met KELLY in 1998, when she was 18 at a video shoot and not long afterward began traveling to meet him in CHICAGO, moving in with him and starting a romantic relationship.

KELLY did not allow her to speak to or make eye contact with other men in his presence, she said. He would hit her if she didn’t “listen to Daddy.".

Jurors in the case have so far heard from 14 other witnesses, including an alleged victim who testified last week KELLY videotaped sexual encounters with her when she was just 14, then pressured and ultimately paid off her and her family to remain silent.

The trial is expected to last about four weeks. Prosecutors on WEDNESDAY told U.S. District Judge HARRY LEINENWEBER they had hoped to rest their case by the middle of next week.

