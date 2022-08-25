Infinite Dial Survey Of Podcasting & Ad Demos

Podcast listening has now mainstreamed to the point where no matter who is in an advertiser’s target, that audience can be found, as shown by EDISON RESEARCH's INFINITE DIAL survey sponsored by WONDERY and ART19.

When it comes to age, the podcasting audience is strongest right in so many advertisers’ sweet spot: 18-44 year-olds.

The graph below shows the U.S. population for those age 12 and older on the left and the composition of weekly podcast listeners on the right.





Among the seven age-breaks represented in the graph,

--The index is lower for podcast listening compared to the population 55-64s, and 65-and-older.

-- Index at par: 12-17-year-olds and 45-54s

-- Index higher for podcast listening compared to population: 18-24s, 25-34s, and 35-44s

While the population of those age 12 and over that is between 18 and 44 is 41% of the total, it makes up 58% of all podcast listeners.

So not only is podcast advertising effective, if your target is 18-44 year-olds, it is extremely efficient as well.

