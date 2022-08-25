-
Podcast Movement Completes Second Day In Dallas With Panel Hosted By Jacobs Media's Seth Resler
by Roy Trakin
August 26, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
PODCAST MOVEMENT finished its second day in DALLAS yesterday, with JACOBS MEDIA's SETH RESLER hosting a panel, "Podcast Makeover: 30 Second Challenge," featuring:KELLIE RASBERRY, host of "The KIDD KRADDICK Morning Show," and a pair of podcasts, "A Sandwich And Some Lovin'" and "Love Letters To KELLIE Podcast"; KELLIE's husband ALLEN EVANS, SHE PODCASTS CEO JESSICA KUPFERMAN, and THE QUBE CEO ANNA DeSHAWN.
"The Podcast Makeover" featured the panel critiquing the first 30 seconds of up-and-coming podcasts to give participants feedback in real time.