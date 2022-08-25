(L-r: Allen Evans, Kellie Rasberry, Seth Resler, Jessica Kupferman & Anna DeShawn)

PODCAST MOVEMENT finished its second day in DALLAS yesterday, with JACOBS MEDIA's SETH RESLER hosting a panel, "Podcast Makeover: 30 Second Challenge," featuring:KELLIE RASBERRY, host of "The KIDD KRADDICK Morning Show," and a pair of podcasts, "A Sandwich And Some Lovin'" and "Love Letters To KELLIE Podcast"; KELLIE's husband ALLEN EVANS, SHE PODCASTS CEO JESSICA KUPFERMAN, and THE QUBE CEO ANNA DeSHAWN.

"The Podcast Makeover" featured the panel critiquing the first 30 seconds of up-and-coming podcasts to give participants feedback in real time.

