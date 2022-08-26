Frank Boyle

Longtime radio and TV broker FRANK BOYLE died TUESDAY (8/23) at the age of 96. BOYLE had an over 60 year career in radio and TV broadcasting and sales brokerage.

He rose to CEO and Chairman Of The Board at EASTMAN RADIO in 1976. In 1978, he was elected to the RAB Board and in 1979, he founded FRANK BOYLE & CO, an independent brokerage and consultancy. BOYLE was inducted into the HALL OF FAME OF BROADCASTING in 2006.

BOYLE's son, JAMES, a Wall Street media financial analyst, commented about his father, "He would gleefully tell you broadcasting stories until deep into the night that had you laughing and amazed at what had happened in the many, many years that endlessly delighted him and his longtime peers. It was the business they deeply loved. He couldn't stop spreading the radio and TV gospel even when he was in his mid-90s, whether telling a story that happened at a station in DES MOINES in 1971, or during a poker game at a NAB show in 1984, or people yelling in a Y&R buyer's office in 1962 all with precise details from his vaunted memory."

JAMES BOYLE went on to say, "When I was on Wall Street as one of the leading, older broadcasting analysts, I was still frequently called, despite my graying hair -- "FRANK's kid" by almost all the people in the radio and TV business, rarely by my name. It always made me smile and made me very proud to be "FRANK's kid". I will still smile and still be very proud to be forever known as "FRANK's kid"."

