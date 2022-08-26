New Home For 'The Shawn Patrick Show'

Former iHEARTMEDIA Country KCCY (Y96.9)/COLORADO SPRINGS PD/afternoon personality SHAWN PATRICK joins BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER as afternoon host, effective MONDAY, AUGUST 29th. He departed iHEART at the end of JULY, where his duties also included being PD and afternoon host at sister Country station KXBG (BIG 97.9)/FT. COLLINS, CO and PD and night host at KOLT (WIDE OPEN COUNTRY)/CHEYENNE, WY, as well as hosting a national show for iHEART CUSTOM.

He succeeds PAUL DONOVAN, who departed KYGO earlier this month (NET NEWS 8/15).

PATRICK shared on FACEBOOK, “Exactly a month ago I came on here to say I was leaving my job, and as I wrote that post I honestly wasn’t sure I’d ever work in radio again for various reasons. I talked to a bunch of people about possibilities for my future, but there was one that just stood out above the rest … The opportunity to stay home in COLORADO, to be on one of the most legendary radio stations in world, to work for a company that believes in people first, and to collaborate with some awesome folks. I’m excited announce that starting MONDAY, ’The SHAWN PATRICK Show’ begins a new era on 98.5 KYGO. I hope you’ll join me as we create magic throughout COLORADO for many years to come.”

He added APD stripes at KCCY in 2018, was promoted to the PD role the following year, and added the national show to his duties in 2021.

