Bebe Rexha Is 33 (Photo: A.PAES / Shutterstock.com)

Happy Birthday wishes on TUESDAY (8/30) to RCA Dir./West Coast Top 40 Promotion MIKE BOCCUZZI, PANDORA and SIRIUSXM VP/Music Curation & Programming ALEX TEAR, AMAZON MUSIC U.S. Rock & Alternative Programmer ANDREW HARMS, KJKK/DALLAS Brand Mgr. JT SPRINGER, KQKS/DENVER APD/MD TOSHAMAKIA, KYYA/BILLINGS PD TED BROWN, KFAQ-A/TULSA's MICHAEL DELGIORNO, AUDACY/RIVERSIDE & PALM SPRINGS PD SCOTT WARD, iHEARTMEDIA/BIRMINGHAM Imaging Dir. LARRY JAMES, KIMN/DENVER’s DOM TESTA, KIOT/ALBUQUERQUE’s CHAD TYSON, SHIAWASSEE RADIO creator/programmer JOSH STRICKLAND, WMJR/CORPUS CHRISTI PD JULIE GARZA, 4C'S STUDIOS owner MARK ZANDER, former WIRL-A/PEORIA PD DAN DERMODY, KZPT/KANSAS CITY’s NIKKI VIVAS, and to KPWR/LOS ANGELES’ JUSTIN CREDIBLE.

Celebrating Birthdays on WEDNESDAY (8/31), WESTWOOD ONE’s MAX KRASNY, HIGHQ MEDIA's STEVE KINGSTON, WAY MEDIA VP/Ministry FARON DICE, former KHMX/HOUSTON PD TRACY AUSTIN, former WZNE/ROCHESTER, NY PD VIOLET WOODS, SUMMITMEDIA/OMAHA Dir./Programming and Operations VICTOR STARR, MCD PROMOTIONS’ KEVIN MCDONALD, former KYGO/DENVER's ROB RYAN, WGRQ/FREDERICKSBURG, VA ’s DAVE ADLER, HOLLYWOOD VOICES’ LES BEIGEL, READ STREET SOUND's PAUL BICKNELL, KRWM/SEATTLE’s TOM MCCARTHY, KKPK/COLORADO SPRINGS' COYOTE MCCLOUD, SIRIUSXM’s FREDDY SNAKESKIN, WWRC-A/WASHINGTON D.C. PD GREG TANTUM, former ENTERCOM/BOSTON Dir./FM Programming RON VALERI, former WOW RADIO GROUP's MIKE MACKENZIE, WBEE/SYRACUSE’s TERRY CLIFFORD, LEE ARNOLD MARKETING's LEE ARNOLD, former KZGO/MINNEAPOLIS MD PETER PARKER, LOOP MEDIA STUDIOS’ ANDY SCHUON, former KZSN/SAN DIEGO’s HULA RAMOS, WFLA/TAMPA’s RYAN GORMAN, and KQBL/BOISE’s RICK DUNN.

