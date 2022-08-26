Christopher K

iHEARTMEDIA AC KSTE (KISS 107.9)/SACRAMENTO has added 24-year market veteran CHRISTOPHER K to its team. He'll host "KISSTORY WITH CHRISTOPHER K" every SATURDAY from 7p-midnight. CHRISTOPHER K started his career at then-ENTERCOM owned Top 40 KDND (107.9 THE END)/SACRAMENTO.

CHRISTOPHER K commented, "I’m thrilled to be back where it all began, on KISS 107.9. I played all of this great music on the radio when it was new, and it’s awesome to hear it on the air again. And on 107.9 FM! It’s perfect. I can’t wait to reconnect with all of my SACRAMENTO radio friends and dig back into the music we grew up together with and share our memories of fun times and concerts from the ‘90s & 2000s."

KSTE (KISS 107.9) PD ERIC ROSADO added, "For nearly two decades, he introduced countless hit songs to SACRAMENTO, and it has all come full circle as he is back on 107.9 FM, where it all started. He will dig deep for those fun hit songs that will surely bring you great memories. SATURDAY nights will definitely be a party on ‘KISSTORY WITH CHRISTOPHER K.’”

iHEARTMEDIA/SACRAMENTO Market Pres. SARA MCCLUE said, "CHRISTOPHER K being heard on KISS 107.9 brings our plan full circle. CHRIS is an icon in the SACRAMENTO market. His knowledge and history of launching the hottest hit music of the ‘90s and 2000’s will take KISS 107.9 fans down memory lane, and his in-market celebrity status is ideal for our advertising community. I’m thrilled to bring CHRISTOPHER K back where he began."

« see more Net News