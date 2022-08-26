Fernandes (Photo: Twitter)

Award-winning journalist DEEPA FERNANDES is joining NPR and BOSTON UNIVERSITY News WBUR/BOSTON's "HERE & NOW" as the show's third host. The midday news show is distributed nationwide by NPR. FERNANDES debuts alongside ROBIN YOUNG and SCOTT TONG on OCTOBER 10.

FERNANDES joins from the SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE and prior to that, she was a freelance correspondent for KCET-TV/LOS ANGELES, BBC, PRI, NPR and MARKETPLACE.

FERNANDES commented, "After a rewarding year at the SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE, I’m looking forward to bringing my diverse background and passion for audio storytelling to the HERE & NOW team. Public radio is the most easily accessed daily news source for audiences across the country, and I believe we can continue to reach new listeners and enrich the public conversation by including voices, stories and news from communities often excluded."

WBUR Chief Content Officer VICTOR HERNANDEZ added, "DEEPa’s zeal and commitment for not only telling compelling and deeply reported stories – but to support improving access and diversity in journalism – is directly aligned with our mission at WBUR and NPR. Her global-local perspective and experience are going to add tremendous value to our strong team at HERE & NOW.”

« see more Net News