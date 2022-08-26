Fundraiser

This year's JIMMY FUND radio-telethon on AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON and regional cable sports channel NESN raised over $3.5 million for the cancer charity at DANA-FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE, traditionally partnered with the BOSTON RED SOX.

The event was part of a 36-hour live broadcast during WEEI weekday programming “THE GREG HILL SHOW,” “GRESH & KEEFE,” and “MERLONI, FAURIA & MEGO” on AUGUST 23 and 24. The three shows, which were simulcast on NESN, combined to welcome DANA-FARBER patients and their families, doctors, researchers, nurses and executives.

AUDACY/BOSTON SVP/Market Mgr. MIKE THOMAS said, "This was the 20th anniversary of the JIMMY FUND RADIO-TELETHON, and our listeners and sponsors came through like never before. To hear the doctors talk about the progress that is being made, the clinical trials that are ongoing and to hear from patients about how DANA-FARBER saved their life will forever be in our hearts and minds. There really is nothing like the two days of this fundraiser."

