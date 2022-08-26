Application Process Opens

BACKLINE and the NEAL CASAL MUSIC FOUNDATION announce the NEAL CASAL FELLOWSHIP for 2022-2023. The fellowship will be an opportunity to work with BACKLINE, a non-profit organization focused on providing customized mental health and wellness resources to the music industry and their families.

Qualifications for the position include: completing or having completed a Master’s Degree in Counseling, Psychology, or Social Work and currently enrolled in an accredited Counseling/Social Work Program. Knowledge and/or experience working within the music industry is preferred, but not required.

BACKLINE Co-Founder and Board Member JENN GLICKMAN commented, "The loss of NEAL CASAL started a ripple, and a long-overdue conversation across the music industry which led a group of us to form BACKLINE in 2019 to create a stronger safety net for musicians and music industry professionals. Since our inception, we have provided mental health services to thousands of people across the country. The NEAL CASAL FELLOWSHIP is a powerful next chapter in our story with the NEAL CASAL MUSIC FOUNDATION, and will help us to expand our reach and clinical resources in 2023 and beyond. "

NEAL CASAL MUSIC FOUNDATION's MICHELE AUGIS added, "Our hope for the NEAL CASAL FELLOWSHIP is to provide clinical support to BACKLINE so that they can continue serving those in need within the music industry. On the third anniversary of NEAL’s passing, we’re honored to collaborate on a fellowship in his name that will provide services greatly needed by musicians and their teams who bring joy to so many, but often struggle with mental health themselves. We look forward to welcoming the NEAL CASAL FELLOW and integrating them into the BACKLINE mission."

Applications for the NEAL CASAL FELLOWSHIP can be made here.





