Jordan Davis Hosts

In addition to being televised on FOX on SEPTEMBER 13th (NET NEWS 8/10), this past WEDNESDAY night’s 15th Annual ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) HONORS show is being made into a radio special. The hourlong radio show, hosted by MCA NASHVILLE artist JORDAN DAVIS, highlights the honorees and the artists who performed at the event, and will be available to air between SEPTEMBER 9-13 at 6p (CT).

The AUGUST 24th award show, held at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM, included tributes to honorees MIRANDA LAMBERT, CHRIS STAPLETON, SHANIA TWAIN and MORGAN WALLEN, among others. Performers included DAVIS, WALLEN, CARLY PEARCE, KELSEA BALLERINI, DIERKS BENTLEY, BROOKS & DUNN, DAN + SHAY, ERNEST, VINCE GILL, HARDY, WYNONNA JUDD, AVRIL LAVIGNE, LITTLE BIG TOWN, LAINEY WILSON, MICKEY GUYTON and TRACE ADKINS, among others.

For information on how to carry the “ACM HONORS Radio Special,” reach out to CHRISTA WILLIAMS at christa@countrycontent.com, or by phone at (615) 330-6194.

« see more Net News