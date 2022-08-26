Toni Marie & friend

After a brief stop in the PD/afternoon host chair at ONE PUTT BROADCASTING's KWDO (THE LEGEND 105.5)/FRESNO, CA, industry vet TONI MARIE is now doing afternoons at CUMULUS MEDIA Country KATM (KAT COUNTRY 103)/MODESTO, CA. She succeeds KENNY JONES, who recently segued to the morning co-host position at Country sister station KSKS (93.7 KISS COUNTRY)/FRESNO (NET NEWS 7/20).

Her prior radio experience includes time in afternoons at CUMULUS Country WKDF/NASHVILLE. Before that, MARIE was APD/MD and midday host at then ENTERCOM Country KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, OR; MD/afternoon host for BUCK OWENS Country KRJK (97.3 THE BULL)/BAKERSFIELD; and spent six years as MD/on-air talent for KRJK Country sister station KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD from 2009-2015.

She also had a stint as APD/MD at iHEARTMEDIA Country KWNR (95.5 THE BULL)/LAS VEGAS.

