THE MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER in PRESTONSBURG, KY will host the APPALACHIA RISES: COME HELL OR HIGH WATER telethon on MONDAY (8/29) at 7p (ET) on CBS affiliate WYMT-TV, and WKYT’s CW LEXINGTON. The telethon will be hosted by Country artists T. GRAHAM BROWN and HALFWAY TO HAZARD, and benefit those affeced by the heavy rains that tore apart multiple counties in the Appalachian mountains of Eastern KENTUCKY in JULY, killing at least 39 and displacing hundreds more.

The telethon will feature live performances from the hosts, as well as TYLER BOOTH and TAYLOR AUSTIN DYE. Other Country artists, such as TRACE ADKINS, DILLON CARMICHAEL, LEE GREENWOOD, TRACY LAWRENCE, JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY, WALKER MONTGOMERY, JD SHELBURNE and WYNONNA JUDD, have committed support to the live broadcast event.

A limited number of tickets are on sale now with all proceeds benefitting the flood relief efforts. Monetary donations will also be requested upon entry, and all proceeds of the event will benefit THE FOUNDATION FOR APPALACHIAN KENTUCKY. For more information, or to donate, click here.

As previously reported, BROWN enlisted the support of the KENTUCKY STATE FAIR to sell the “Come Hell Or High Water KENTUCKY Strong” flood relief t-shirts at the TEXAS ROADHOUSE Concerts Series shows, which continue through SUNDAY, AUGUST 28th.

Said BROWN, “I am so thankful to the folks at the KENTUCKY STATE FAIR for helping us continue this KENTUCKY STRONG effort. This project can only work with everyone’s help, and so far people are reacting and wanting to help. KENTUCKY has been very good to us entertainers in Country music. It was only right for me to step up and help give back.”

