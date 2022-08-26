Johnson (Photo: LinkedIn)

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports that streaming platform AUDIOMACK has promoted JASON JOHNSON to SVP/Marketing And Brand Strategy. JOHNSON came to AUDIOMACK in 2018 as a Senior Marketing Consultant. JOHNSON also serves as President of AUDIOMACK’s Social Action Committee, overseeing AUDIOMACK's philanthropic work.

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more.

