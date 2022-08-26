-
Report: Jason Johnson Named SVP/Marketing And Brand Strategy At Audiomack
by Pete Jones
August 26, 2022 at 12:15 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports that streaming platform AUDIOMACK has promoted JASON JOHNSON to SVP/Marketing And Brand Strategy. JOHNSON came to AUDIOMACK in 2018 as a Senior Marketing Consultant. JOHNSON also serves as President of AUDIOMACK’s Social Action Committee, overseeing AUDIOMACK's philanthropic work.
MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more.