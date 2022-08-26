Case

KGY MEDIA GROUP Country KYYO (96.9 KAYO COUNTRY)/OLYMPIA, WA has hired MATT CASE to host afternoons. He will also handle Production Dir. and Operations Asst. duties for KGY Media Group, which serves the SOUTH PUGET SOUND region.

CASE was most recently with iHEARTMEDIA SEATTLE. Before that, he was with CRIST MINISTRIES SEATTLE, and ENTERCOM/AUDACY SEATTLE, among other jobs in the region.

BROADCAST PARTNERS' KEN MOULTRIE, who supervises the programming for KGY MEDIA GROUP, said “It’s great when the best candidate for a position is right in your own backyard. MATT knows our station, our listeners, and the market. I’m proud to have him join the winning KAY-O team.”

GM NICK KERRY added, “On behalf of our station owners, the KERRY family, and the entire KGY MEDIA GROUP team, we’re very excited and pleased to bring MATT CASE to our OLYMPIA-based operation serving the SOUTH SOUND.”

Station Brand Mgr. KEVIN HUFFER said, "The right person doesn’t always walk through the door … MATT is not only the right person, but he brings excitement and will help take our radio stations to the next level.”

CASE added, "I'm extremely blessed for the opportunity and excited to join the KGY family, continuing the rich tradition of serving the community."

