Flight Fest 2022

UNITED CHRISTIAN BROADCASTERS CANADA Contemporary Christian CKGW (UCB 89.3)/CHATHAM-KENT, ON, CANADA welcomed over 7,000 people for Flight Fest, a Canadian aviation event, concert, and community-wide worship service. The 'Hope is in the Air' themed event was a free weekend (8/6-7) featuring DAN BREMNES, EAGLES tribute band HOTEL CALIFORNIA, Canadian Country artist MICHELLE WRIGHT, and six-time CONVENANT Award winner BROOKE NICHOLLS.



The event also raised C$90,000, which was distributed to three national charities: UCB CANADA, HOPE AIR, and MISSION AVIATION FELLOWSHIP, as well as five local charities. Plus, an offering was collected and then donated to a local charity, LOADS OF LOVE, who are helping Ukrainian refugee efforts.



UCB Community Promotions Specialist CRYSTAL DAMA shared, “It was so exciting to see the community enjoying themselves and especially seeing the church break down barriers by coming together in unity for the first time in two years! It was beautiful to see. The people just kept coming and coming!"

