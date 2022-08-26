Vicente Fernandez's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star (Photo:

A LOS ANGELES street at the PICO RIVERA SPORTS ARENA COMPLEX has beenrenamed after legendary MEXICAN singer VICENTE FERNANDEZ.

The new sign for AVENIDA VICENTE FERNANDEZ was unveiled last FRIDAY at the corner of SPORTS ARENA DRIVE and ROOKS ROAD.

The PICO RIVERA CITY COUNCIL approved the change in MAY.

FERNANDEZ, known as "CHENTE" or "EL REY DE LA MUSICA RANCHERA," died last DECEMBER at 81. He sold more than 50 million records, appeared in more than 30 films and was awarded three GRAMMYS and nine LATIN GRAMMYS. He received a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME in 1998.

