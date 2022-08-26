-
Digital Music News: Kobalt Ready To Field Offers For Company?
by Roy Trakin
August 29, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Fresh after dealing off AWAL and its NEIGHBOURING RIGHTS divisions to SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, KOBALT MUSIC is in "advanced talks" to sell the rest of its company, according to a report in DIGITAL MUSIC NEWS.
FRANCISCO PARTNERS is discussing a $750 million to $1 billion buyout of the 22-year-old publishing company, according to BLOOMBERG. None of the parties has so far commented on the speculation.
Performance rights organization BMI reportedly abandoned its GOLDMAN SACHS hunt for a multibillion-dollar sale, with a requested sale price of up to $3 billion.
CONCORD also reportedly turned down acquisition offers. On the catalog side, 2022’s initial eight months have slowed down the rush to acquire after two years of high-stakes purchases.
Speculation now centers on PINK FLOYD's catalog, one of the last of the unacquired properties, with reports it could bring in $500 million. BMG and MATT PINCUS' MUSIC IN MAY are also earmarking funds for acquisitions, while CINQ MUSIC received a $100 million capital injection, and LITMUS MUSIC launched with $500 million in the bank about three weeks ago.