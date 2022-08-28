Wiz Khalifa (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

Three people were injured during a WIZ KHALIFA-LOGIC show at the RUOFF MUSIC CENTER in NOBLESVILLE, IN on FRIDAY night.

The HAMILTON COUNTY SHERIFF's office sent out a press release SATURDAY morning that the disturbance was reported in a section of the lawn area at the venue. Security personnel responded and subjects nearby exited the area on foot, the release stated.

Police staff deployed multiple quick response teams and swept the area; no weapons were found, authorities said. The nature of the disturbance is unclear.

Three people reported minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

